Suara.com – Public policy observer from Trisakti University, Trubus Rahadiansyah, asked the Attorney General’s Office (Kejagung) to investigate the role of suspect Sadikin Rusli in the corruption case of the 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) infrastructure provision project and supporting infrastructure for packages 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 of BAKTI Kominfo in 2020 -2022.

He suspects that Sadikin is not an ordinary person, but someone who should be suspected of having ties to high-ranking officials at the Financial Audit Agency (BPK).

Trubus’ allegations refer to the role of Sadikin, who is said to be representing the BPK in receiving Rp. 40 billion to close or secure this case.

“Ordinary people would not dare to use the name BPK. This means that Sadikin has a special status towards high-ranking officials at the BPK and trusted people,” said Trubus to reporters, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Trubus also hopes that the AGO can investigate the alleged involvement of BPK individuals in the corruption case worth IDR 8.03 trillion.

“That has to be investigated. Who is he, what is his role? You as an intermediary, he must have ties to his own BPK people, BPK’s trusted people,” he said.

Previously it was reported that investigators from the Deputy Attorney General’s Investigation Directorate for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) at the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office named Sadikin as a suspect in the 14th BTS 4G BAKTI Kominfo corruption case on Sunday (15/10/2023).

Sadikin was arrested in Surabaya City, East Java, on Saturday (14/10/2023). Apart from making arrests, investigators also searched Sadikin’s residence in Manyar Kertoarjo, Mojo Village, Gubeng District, Surabaya City, East Java.

Head of the Legal Information Center (Kapuspenkum) at the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office, Ketut Sumedana, revealed Sadikin’s background as a private party.

“We convey that the person concerned (Sadikin) is a pure private individual who comes from Surabaya,” said Ketut at the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Monday (16/10/2023).

Before naming Sadikin as a suspect, said Ketut, investigators had sent out summons for examination three times. However, the person concerned never showed up until he was finally arrested.

“So, we have summoned Sadikin three times and he never appeared to answer the investigative team’s summons. We then pursued the person concerned. We mapped the person concerned, he is in Surabaya,” he said.