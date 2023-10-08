A sad fate is currently hitting PSM Makassar in their adventure in the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 competition.

With their status as defending champions plus one of the big clubs, the Juku Eja team actually performed poorly and lost five consecutive matches.

Most recently, Bernardo Tavares’ squad lost 0-2 at the Gelora BJ Habibie Stadium, Parepare, South Sulawesi, Sunday (8/10/2023).

This defeat made PSM Makassar fall further into the bottom zone or in 14th position with a collection of 18 points.

Previously, PSM Makassar lost 0-5 when they hosted SabaH FC in the AFC Cup.

Then lost 1-2 to hosts PSIS and lost 0-1 to hosts Borneo FC.

PSM Makassar also lost 0-3 to hosts Hai Phong in their first AFC Cup match.

PSM Makassar’s last victory was when they hosted Barito Putera and won by two goals without reply, last September 15.

Even more ironic, PSM Makassar in the last five matches only scored 1 goal and conceded 13 times.

