A Marvel legal document suggests that Sacha Baron Cohen would have signed to appear in the Ironheart series on Disney+

It’s Hollywood’s worst kept secret: Sacha Baron Cohen It will be part of the Marvel cinematic universe. But not just any role, but one that could shake the foundations of Marvel’s most mystical and dark plots. Yes, we are talking about Mephistothe personification of evil in the Marvel universe.

A mystery in legal documents

A recent Marvel copyright registration has confirmed the actor and comedian’s presence in the upcoming Disney+ series on Riri Williams. The curious detail: the character Cohen will play is tentatively called Mysterious Man. But rumors are increasingly intense that this mysterious man is none other than Mephisto.

When we think about Sacha Baron Cohen and his potential in the Marvel universe, the possibilities are exciting. Doctor Fausto, for example, would be a perfect role to explore the duality between power and morality, all with the humorous touch that Cohen could offer. On the other hand, his ability to transform could make him a Chameleon unmatched, playing with identities in the world of Spider-Man. And if Marvel wanted to reinvent lighter characters, Cohen would be a Howard the Duck memorable or could even add a twist to Deadpoolexploring new dimensions of the irreverent antihero.

Ironheart is the new jewel in Marvel’s crown for Disney+. This series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (already seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), will follow this young MIT supergenius when she returns to her native Chicago in her iron suit. Will it be in this setting where Mephisto, played by Cohen, makes his triumphant entrance?

Who else is joining Ironheart?

The series has a strong cast that includes Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, among others. And to add even more spice to the matter, Sacha Baron Cohen would not be the first actor to migrate from the Borat universe to the Marvel one. Maria Bakalova, who co-starred in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, already made an appearance as Cosmo the Space Dog in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The first voices that placed Cohen as this mythical Marvel devil appeared in October 2022. Sources close to the production validated these rumors, and in March of this year, Jeff Sneider, an industry insider, reaffirmed this version. However, other rumors about a special Marvel presentation with Mephisto in the Agatha: Darkhold Diaries series have been denied by Disney sources.

Complications behind the scenes

Originally, the series of the character that will maintain the legacy of Iron Man It was expected for fall 2023, but recent labor obstacles, such as the WGA strike and the still-pending SAG-AFTRA strike, have delayed its release. Now, the tentative release window is September 2025. Yes, we still have to wait a little longer to discover everything Marvel has up its sleeve.

And while we wait, it’s worth remembering the satirical wit that Cohen has brought to characters like Ali G, Bruno and of course, Borat. If his presence in Ironheart assures us anything, it is that we can expect a Mephisto like we have never seen before on screen.

At the end of the day, everything is still wrapped in the halo of mystery that Marvel knows how to generate so well. Will Sacha Baron Cohen be the diabolical character everyone expects? Or does Marvel have another surprise in store for us? The truth is that expectations are high and speculations do not stop. Only time, and Marvel, will say the last word.