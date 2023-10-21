The coach-architect of the triumphs of the 90s: “No to throws, stay within 30 metres, if the Rossoneri play as a collective they will put Juve in difficulty. The bets? At Parma I dropped two players because they only talked about money…”

A rrigo Sacchi talks about the collective that beats eleven individuals? Certain. About pressing as an offensive weapon and Allegri’s tactics? Certain. Of intelligence being worth more than talent? Certain. Man has built his own scale of values ​​and does not derogate, because that is the law of the world. In his story of Milan-Juve, however, there is room for original ideas: a strong comment on Tijjani Reijnders, an unconventional opinion on Leao, an unknown anecdote about Milan-Juve in the nineties.