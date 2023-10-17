The former coach after Italy-Malta: “Italy still has to develop its game, but it is on the right track”

Taking into account the premises, the tormented days before and all the rumors that have surrounded the national team group, I believe that the victory against Malta should be considered important. Not so much for the game shown, because there is still a lot of work to be done on that, but for the way in which the team reacted, without getting confused and trying to apply the coach’s ideas. The first half, let’s be honest, wasn’t exciting: the pace was too low due to the lack of pressing. Besides, which clubs in Italy are pressing? Very few, they can be counted on the fingers of one hand, and therefore we cannot expect that, suddenly, because they wear the blue shirt, players who are not used to pressing do so of their own free will or upon input from the coach.