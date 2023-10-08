The former coach: the Nerazzurri played well for long stretches, but more attention is needed in certain decisive moments. But in terms of the Scudetto, also keep an eye on Juve and Napoli who…

Pulisic’s flash gives Milan the solitary lead. Incandescent final with Genoa, but the Rossoneri managed to bring home a fundamental success. Difficult match for Pioli’s boys, after their commitment in the Champions League: Milan had spent a lot in Germany against Borussia Dortmund and the coach looked for new energy among those who had so far been used less. Cups, as we know, are wonderful to play, but you always pay a high price in terms of athletic and mental effort. I must say that in the first half the three attackers were not very incisive: they almost never worried Genoa. But winning games like this is really important because it increases enthusiasm.