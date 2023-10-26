The former Italian coach analyzes the Italians’ Champions League day: “Napoli and Inter won, but playing in an old-fashioned way.

A bad evening, I can’t find another word to describe what happened first to Lazio and then to Milan. Six goals conceded and only one scored. Two undeserved defeats, due to the lack of organization on the part of our teams, and the aggression and physical and athletic quality of our opponents. Mischievous question: do we Italians want to understand that to play in Europe you have to play a different kind of football, based on the collective, on the rhythm, on the synergy between the departments? Lazio were overwhelmed by Feyenoord who dominated far and wide. The Dutch were going at one hundred per hour, and perhaps even more: aggressiveness, punctual doubles of marking, attacks in spaces. Feyenoord were a modern team. Lazio no. Here lies the difference.