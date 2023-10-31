The Sabrina the Teenage Witch Christmas special is on the way, and it’s packed with magic, spells, and plenty of winter surprises from Kelly Thompson

What is hidden in Sabrina’s magical Christmas? A question that many fans ask themselves. Archie Comics has released a trailer that makes your hair stand on end: Sabrina the Teenage Witch Holiday Special #1 will be a reality this December. And, be careful, because she doesn’t come alone. Sabrina’s aunts Hilda and Zelda will also be there to add a little sparkle to the festive atmosphere.

Aunts Hilda and Zelda join the party!

A specialized media like The Beat has had the honor of offering the first look at this Christmas special. Kelly Thompson, Veronica Fish y Andy Fish are the magicians behind “The Longest Night”, a story set during the Winter Solstice and that resumes the same continuity of the 2019 series. It is clear that these geniuses have not skimped on creating a world that hooks readers from the first moment.

The most beloved aunts in the magical world could not be missing. A story titled “A Very Special Spellman Solstice” is written by Danielle Paige y Veronica Johnson, showing Hilda and Zelda in their youth. This special has all the ingredients to become a Christmas classic among fans of the teenage witch.

The team behind this magical event

The main cover is the work of Veronica Fish and, for collectors, there is a variant cover of Laura Braga. The entire comic has been colored by Matt Herms and lettering is courtesy of Jack Morelli. That is to say, a top team for a special that promises a lot.

Archie Comics reveals that we can “celebrate the winter solstice with Sabrina Spellman in this Christmas special.” The comic will focus on how Sabrina and her friends face a “dark and cunning beast”, while the parallel story will take us to the past of Aunts Hilda and Zelda on a cursed night. A journey that will undoubtedly keep fans glued to its pages.

The Evolution of Sabrina: From TV to Comics

If you are a long-time fan, you will surely remember fondly the nineties version of the series, where Melissa Joan Hart introduced us to a more comedic and less dark Sabrina. We also had the most recent remake on Netflix, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which explored a much darker and more complex side to the character. This last show, by the way, pulled some tricks out of its sleeve as adaptations of certain plots from the comics.

In that sense, this new christmas special It marks a return to a version of Sabrina that will be familiar to those who followed the 2019 comic. It is a golden opportunity to revisit that world, see how the characters have evolved and what new adventures await them.

The great move here is that the creators have managed to distill the essence of all these adaptations into a single work. The nostalgia is mixed with nuevo, in a special that promises to be just as charming for new fans as it is for fans who have been there since Sabrina’s first spell. And honestly, who could ask for more for a magical Christmas?

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Holiday Special #1 will be available starting Wednesday, December 13. If you want to secure a copy, the deadline to pre-order is Monday, November 20.

If you are a Sabrina fan and you love magic, you can’t miss this special. Christmas promises to be more magical than ever!