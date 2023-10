Henrie Kamps, who lives just across the provincial border in Neede in the Achterhoek, has been busy for about two years with – what he calls – registering alleged abuses with the CBR, the Central Bureau of Driving Licenses. According to him, this organization would favor the larger driving schools over the smaller ones. Particularly after Kamps’ girlfriend had run off with a driving examiner from the CBR, the ex-driving school owner devoted himself to his investigation.