The number of Triple A games coming to PC is truly overwhelming. The last of them is Starfield, obviously, but it is only the latest in a long list of titles that, by their very nature, require a high-end PC to function properly. You got it? If not, you may be on the hunt for one that allows you to play on Ultra on Prime Day in October.

There is, and it is also much more complete than one would expect. We are talking about an ASUS TUF A15 that has practically everything, a real beast that drops to only €1,349 temporarily, and that All its components are top of the range today..

For example, you have a Ryzen 9 7940HS as a processor, which already guarantees that everything will fly at maximum speed, but when it comes to playing the RTX 4070 8GB is another top-level guarantee.

Yes, it is a very important investment, but it is a PC that will give you good service to play for years, and the proof is that the chip is, for example, one of the latest from Intel, and the GPU is one of the most recent from Nvidia as well. .

The screen is another element that also makes it worthwhile, although it is best to run all these games on a good external monitor, of course. With Full HD panel and 144 Hz refresh rate, fluidity is notable when playing.

144 Hz screen, Ryzen 9 and a powerful GPU like few others. This PC has everything to play even the most demanding games in Ultra.

Pantalla: 15,6″ Full HD (144 Hz) Procesador: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Memoria RAM: 32GB DDR5 Almacenamiento: 512GB SSD NVMe PCIe GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 Sistema operativo: sin SO

Among so many top-of-the-range features, there is one drawback that can be found, as seen above, and that is that it does not have a pre-installed operating system but rather you will have to install Windows 11 yourself, something that is not at all complicated.

Once you have done so, you will enjoy the lowest price ever of a gaming laptop that is difficult to see at other times and other brands no longer below 1,500 euros, but even below 2,000.

Remember that you must have a Prime account to be able to access these discounts

