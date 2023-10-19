Michael O’Lear, CEO of Ryanair

The European Court of Justice stops Ryanair

The European Court of Justice recently confirmed the legitimacy of state aid supplied to airlines during the Covid-19 crisis, including Alitalia and other companies like Brussels Airlines (controlled by Lufthansa), Nordica and airBaltic. This decision followed legal action taken by the low-cost airline Ryanair, which had tried to block this aid, arguing that it was illegal and that bad decisions had been made by individual countries and approved by the European Commission. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it.

However, the Brussels judges ruled that the financial aid granted by Italy to Alitalia for a total of 272 million euros during the Covid-19 pandemic were compatible with the internal market. The Court found that Alitalia played a crucial role in the country’s air service and economy, with a vast network of global destinations and over one million passengers carried. Therefore, the Court considered Italy’s decision to support Alitalia as the sole beneficiary of such aid to be justified. Ryanair had lodged two separate appeals against the European Commission’s approval of two separate aid packages intended for Alitalia, one worth €199.45 million and the other €73 million. Ryanair had also contested the aid provided to Brussels Airlines (290 million euros), Air Baltic (250 million euros) and Nordica (30 million euros), but these appeals were rejected.

Ryanair has released a statement taking note of the rulings of the Court of the European Union and underlining that although the Covid-19 crisis has hit all airlines hard, governments have chosen to support only their own airlines flag, ignoring the damage suffered by other companies operating in the same sector due to the pandemic.

Ryanair has filed over 240 legal actions aiming to block state aid. In some cases, the company has obtained the favor of European judges, as in the case of the recapitalization of Lufthansa from the German government for 6 billion euros. However, the situation of some airlines, such as the Scandinavian Sas, has not improved despite the aid received and is currently being privatised. In the case of Lufthansa, the European Court found that the Commission had erred in considering that the company could not obtain financing from the markets and needed state aid. The Court also noted that no incentive mechanism had been provided for the repayment of government funding, even though at that point theThe German company had already reimbursed the aid received.

