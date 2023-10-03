Ryan Gosling cantando I’m Just Ken de Barbie

Barbie has not only been the biggest hit of the year, but it also made Ryan Gosling viral thanks to its song. And we finally have a reaction!

Ryan Gosling has reacted for the first time to his viral song on Barbie. The composer and producer of the Margot Robbie film directed by Greta Gerwig, Mark Ronson, has revealed how the actor reacted to the success of “I’m Just Ken”. An unprecedented success that, in the same way that the film has become the biggest cinematographic triumph of the year, the song has gone megaviral on social networks. Of course, it is one of the great events of 2023.

A “surreal success” according to the actor

According to Screen Rant, Mark Ronson talked about “I’m Just Ken,” which became a massive viral success after the premiere of the Barbie movie. Mark Ronson had apparently been following the success of the film’s music closely, updating Ryan Gosling on “I’m Just Ken” as it passed milestone after milestone. In Mark Ronson’s original interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he stated that the actor told the songwriter that the song’s Oscar nomination seemed “surreal” to him. Mark Ronson added that you could tell Gosling was passionate about music. And that the Ken actor felt “really excited” to see the positive reception that the song that he himself insisted on performing had.

The barbie music was a crucial aspect of the film’s success, with A-list artists such as Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Tame Impala, among others, on the official soundtrack. Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” was announced before the film’s release and had already generated great excitement on the Internet. So when the film was released, audiences were already eager to see Ken’s dramatic plea on screen. So far, “I’m Just Ken” has racked up 10 million views on YouTube and over 75 million streams on Spotify. Real madness!