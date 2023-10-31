Why was Namor the Submarine the perfect adversary for the Black Panther sequel?

Have you ever wondered who could shake Wakanda’s throne? Does an underwater world full of vibranium sound intriguing enough? Well yes, we are talking about Namor the Submarine, the antagonist chosen to kick off the Black Panther sequel. But why Namor? Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, tells us everything in the official book of the film.

If you didn’t know, today, October 31, a 96-page deluxe book has gone on sale that offers us a unique vision “behind the scenes” of the movie. Title? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Official Movie Special. Interviews, art and photos, all at your fingertips, buddy.

Going back to Namor, this character is nothing less than the king of the underwater kingdom of Talokan, a place just as rich in vibranium as Wakanda. This is saying a lot, right? And, if that were not enough, Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, has to take over as the new heir to Wakanda’s powers. Wow, quite a challenge.

Ryan Coogler is clear

In the book, Coogler notes that he is really excited to “portray this character in the film”. And no wonder, the submarine is one of Marvel’s oldest characters, created back in 1939 when Marvel was still known as Timely Comics. Coogler assures that Namor and Black Panther are like fire and gasoline: two characters with a lot in common, but who cannot even see each other.

In the comics, Black Panther has had conflicts with an entire gallery of enemies: from Ulysses Klaue has Erik Killmonger, passing through Dr. Doom and Kraven the Hunter. But the king of Talokan is different, he is the one who sticks with you. In fact, Coogler reminds us of an iconic line of dialogue from the comic that was foisted on Klaue in the first film: “Every breath you take is a mercy from me.”. In the comic, Black Panther said this to the underwater king. Can you feel the tension?

T’Challa’s legacy

It is impossible to talk about this sequel without mentioning the sad passing of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who gave life to Black Panther. The film takes place after his death, and it feels like a transition, a new beginning for Wakandawho must now face this formidable new enemy.

After the arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the MCU prepares the ground for what will be a phase full of new beginnings and old rivalries. After the death of Chadwick Boseman, the figure of Black Panther, or rather his legacy, is emerging as one of the themes most interesting of Phase 5.

It is rumored that the film could serve as a bridge to a series of larger events involving Wakanda in future Marvel films and series. Could we see Wakanda as a key power in a conflict on a cosmic scale? Let’s not forget that the fictional African country is one of the few locations on Earth rich in vibranium, a resource that could be crucial in future threats.

Furthermore, the changing of the guard in the figure of the King opens the doors to new characters and plots. T’Challa’s sister Shuri has been the candidate to carry the mantle, but there are other characters in the comics who have worn the role of guardian of Wakanda, such as Okoye and M’Baku. Could any of them take on the legacy?

In short, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not only a new chapter for the African hero, but it appears to be the harbinger of a very exciting future for Wakanda and the MCU. Now more than ever, Boseman’s legacy becomes a key piece in the chess of the Marvel Universe.