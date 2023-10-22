PEC Zwolle has won an important three-pointer in the Eredivisie. Revelation Excelsior, which was undefeated at home this season, was defeated 4-2 in the Van Donge & De Roo Stadium by the Zwolle PhD student, who gave a lesson in effectiveness.
