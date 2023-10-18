“When it comes to prevention, we need to change pace. To do this, all technicians and politicians need to give greater evidence to the importance of prevention, there must be greater economic sustainability, greater and better organisation, with standard equipment for the prevention departments and greater communication and integration between all those who they are the actors supporting prevention”. All this “keeping the government linked to the prevention departments” but “with the availability and ability to communicate and work together”.

This was said by Francesca Russo, Director of Prevention of the Veneto Region and coordinator of Prevention within the Health Commission on the occasion of the meeting “Prevention challenge for equity in the Regions – Vaccinations in the elderly and organized screening: value, resources and accessibility” promoted in Rome by Salutequità with the unconditional contribution of Sanofi.

“Updating the LEAs – continues Russo – is extremely important because they are the essential levels of assistance due to citizens. This automatically involves an adjustment both from the point of view of the fund for their sustainability and the need to organize them to offer them. But the modification of the LEAs must be accompanied by their sustainability. This – he reflects – would also lead to a reduction in the inequalities that exist between the different regions, because there are regions which, despite not having LEAs, offer a certain service to their population, but there are Regions which instead struggle” to guarantee “that which is already foreseen in the current Lea”. All “this – concludes Russo – generates, within the country, inequalities whereby some citizens have what Lea is and beyond, while other citizens are unable to have what they should”.