“Today we distinguish three families of cannabis products. The first is that of drugs derived from cannabis for which the regulatory bodies have approved the marketing: these are on a par with any other drug, they have followed a precise regulatory process and have passed clinical trials which evaluated their profile safety and efficacy. They are drugs in all respects and have a precise indication regarding the appropriateness of use, for example there is a drug indicated for multiple sclerosis, another for epilepsy”. This was said by Emilio Russo, professor of Pharmacology at the School of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Catanzaro, on the sidelines of the media tutorial “Cannabis and Healthcare. Starting again from Science”, promoted by AdnKronos Comunicazione with the unconditional support of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with the aim of shedding light on a topic that is experiencing growing interest, but which, at times, clashes with its own complexity and with the use of terminology that is not always appropriate.

“Secondly there are the masterful and galenic preparations made in pharmacies based on cannabis, or rather those products that are called medical or therapeutic cannabis – adds Russo – That of the galenic and masterly preparations is a common practice in our nation, pharmacists are trained to make them since university and are able to make them with any product, including cannabis.” A doctor “can therefore make a very specific prescription based on therapeutic cannabis, to be used as an oil or as a decoction, as a ‘last resort’, or in the event that there is no product on the market that can guarantee the patient maximum effects . Strict compliance with the doctor’s instructions in preparation – explains the expert – will guarantee the effectiveness and safety of the product. Compared to cannabis-based medicines, however, the use of therapeutic cannabis is supported by a smaller amount of data and evidence, so the doctor who prescribes it takes on a slightly greater risk.”

“Then there is a third group, unfortunately, namely cannabis-based products that are outside the world of medicine and which can be registered as food supplements or as physiotherapy or other. These are legal products, since they do not contain THC, but the big problem is that they do not have any specific control or study behind them and there are no high standards” he concludes.