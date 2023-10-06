loading…

The supreme shaman of Russia, Kara-ool Dopchun-oo. Photo/RIA Novosti

MOSCOW – Russia’s supreme shaman, Kara-ool Dopchun-oo, has predicted there will be no nuclear war. But he warned the West must “wake up” and realize it cannot defeat Moscow.

During a visit to the Russian capital on Thursday (5/10/2023), the head of the Kyzyl shamanic organization ‘Adyg-Eeren’ (Spirit of the Bear) told RIA Novosti that if foreign countries use nuclear weapons, then “Russia’s nuclear weapons will include the whole world.”

“Therefore, they are afraid, and all that is needed is negotiations and a peace agreement. Peace negotiations, if these countries want it,” said Dopchun-oo.

He further stated the West needs to understand it is “impossible” to defeat Russia.

Regarding the Ukrainian conflict, the shaman suggested that the Ukrainian people realize that those currently in power in Kiev are the real enemies.

“Ukrainian leaders are prolonging the war with violence, demanding money and weapons from other countries. “If the Ukrainian people understand that (President Vladimir) Zelensky is the enemy of the Ukrainian people, if there is an option to fire him next year and a new person appears, everything will stop,” the shaman predicted.

He added that peace and friendship are always necessary, and the Russian and Ukrainian people, whom he described as brotherly nations, must understand each other better and develop better relations because “the people of the world are waiting.”

“We must end the war as quickly as possible, we must find a way out,” stressed Dopchun-oo.

NATO, meanwhile, has published an article by retired American defense official Gregory Weaver calling on the West to accept nuclear war and prepare to fight and win a limited nuclear conflict against Russia.

The former nuclear and missile defense adviser to the Joint Chiefs of Staff also suggested that the US move “more precision strike capabilities” to Europe and increase its nuclear capabilities on the continent, while NATO should establish “several modern armored divisions” in the Baltic states and Europe East.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned Western leaders had become so obsessed with inflicting “strategic defeat” on Russia that they had lost their “sense of restraint.”

(she)