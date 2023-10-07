loading…

Burevestnik is a Russian nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable cruise missile. Photo/Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed the success of the “Burevestnik” (“Stormbringer”) test which worries the Red Bear Country’s enemies.

The Burevestnik is a Russian nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable cruise missile that is unlike anything in any other country’s arsenal.

What do we know about the weapon? What impact will this have on the global strategic balance? Sputnik contacted leading experts to find out.

“The latest test of the Burevestnik, a global cruise missile with a nuclear propulsion system, has been successfully carried out,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin to participants at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday (5/10/2023).

“Today, we have almost completed work on the kind of modern strategic weapons that I announced and talked about several years ago,” Putin said, referring to his March 2018 speech to lawmakers, in which the president introduced the Burevestnik and other new strategic weapons.

The weapon is designed to ensure global strategic stability amid United States (US) actions to encircle Russia with missile defenses with offensive capabilities, and Pentagon planning aimed at neutralizing Russia’s nuclear deterrent.

Putin reiterated that based on Russia’s existing nuclear doctrine, Moscow will only use its strategic arsenal in response to enemy aggression.

But he stressed that guaranteeing Russia’s response capabilities would mean “absolutely unacceptable” losses for potential aggressors.

What Drives the Development of Burevestnik?

The Burevestnik was developed alongside other advanced strategic weapons, including the Poseidon nuclear-powered torpedo, the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the Kinzhal air-launched quasi-hypersonic ballistic missile, and the Peresvet laser complex.

The weapon was one component of Russia’s multi-layered response to the George W Bush administration’s decision in 2002 to withdraw from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.