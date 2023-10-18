loading…

Russia says the United States has made a big mistake after ATACMS missiles were secretly sent and used by Ukraine to attack Moscow bases. Photo/REUTERS/US Army

MOSCOW – Government Russia blamed the United States (US) after Ukraine attacked two Moscow military bases in occupied territory using long-range ATACMS missiles supplied by Washington.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov on Wednesday (18/10/2023) said Washington’s decision to send ATACMS missiles to Kyiv was a big mistake that would have serious consequences.

Kyiv and Washington officials confirmed that attacks on two Moscow bases in the occupied territory took place Tuesday (17/10/2023). This was the first ATACMS missile attack since the Russian-Ukrainian war broke out.

“The consequences of this step, which was deliberately hidden from the public, will be very serious,” Antonov said via the Telegram messaging application, as quoted by Reuters.

After American media reported that the US had secretly provided ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) to Ukraine in recent days, the White House confirmed on Tuesday that it had recently provided Kyiv with the type of missile, which is capable of hitting targets. up to 165 km (102 miles) away.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed that his troops used ATACMS after his military reported on Tuesday that they attacked two air bases controlled by Russian forces.

Ukrainian Special Forces said nine helicopters, an air defense missile launcher, a runway and other equipment had been destroyed near Luhansk in eastern Ukraine and in Berdiansk to the south, on the Sea of ​​Azov, both of which are under Russian control.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked the US government for ATACMS and promised not to use it on Russian territory. It is claimed that this powerful weapon will change the course of the 20-month war waged by Russia.

It remains to be seen how much advantage these missile systems will bring to Ukraine, but Kyiv officials say they will encourage Russia to move its major air assets away from the front lines.

The Kremlin said the US supply of ATACMS missiles and Abrams tanks to Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield.

“Washington has consistently implemented a policy that completely limits bilateral relations,” Antonov said.

“The United States continues to push for direct conflict between NATO and Russia.”

