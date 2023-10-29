loading…

The Russian masses are angry about the Israeli Zionist war in Gaza, Palestine. They stormed the airport in Dagestan and hunted Israeli citizens. Photo/X via The Guardian

MOSCOW – Mobs in Russia storm the airport in Dagestan and hunt down citizens Israel and Jews on Sundays. They are angry about the cruel Zionist military war in Gaza, Palestine.

This mass rampage occurred after reports emerged that a flight had arrived from Israel.

The violence prompted the Zionist government to ask the Russian government to protect Israeli citizens.

Quoting reports from RT and Izvestia, Monday (30/10/2023), dozens of angry demonstrators broke through the airport doors and barriers. Some of them ran onto the runway.

Shortly after, the Russian aviation agency; Rossavitsia, announced that they had closed the airport to incoming and outgoing flights and that security forces had arrived at the scene.

“The situation is under control, law enforcement is working at the scene,” said a statement by the government of the Russian Republic of Dagestan posted on Telegram.

Rossavitsia announced on Sunday evening that the airport had been “cleared” of crowds and would remain closed until November 6.

Earlier several local Telegram channels showed photos and videos of dozens of men waiting outside the airport to stop cars, and some of them trying to break down security barriers.

One of the protesters was seen in the video holding a sign that read “Child murderers have no place in Dagestan.”