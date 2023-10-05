loading…

Missile attacks destroy shops and cafes in Ukraine. Photo/Reuters

KYIV – A Russian missile hit a cafe and grocery store in a village in northeastern Ukraine on Thursday (5/10/2023). The incident killed at least 51 people as they were holding a memorial service.

“The cafe and shop were reduced to rubble in the afternoon in the village of Hroza in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region,” said Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov, adding that many civilians were there at the time.

Officials posted footage of rescue workers looking distraught climbing through the smoldering rubble. Some photos show bodies lying next to slabs of concrete and twisted metal, and others show rescue workers carrying bodies.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the villagers of about 330 people were holding a memorial service at the cafe that was attacked, and local officials said they were sitting down to eat.

“From every family, from every household, there are people present at this commemoration. This is a terrible tragedy,” Klymenko told Ukrainian television.

This attack also appears to be one of the largest civilian death tolls in any Russian attack since the start of the war.

“The attack was the deadliest in the Kharkiv region since the Russian invasion more than 19 months ago,” a spokesman for the Kharkiv regional military government told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

Later, Klymenko cited preliminary information that he said showed the attack was carried out with an Iskander ballistic missile.

He said the attack was clearly highly targeted and Ukraine’s security services had launched an investigation into the matter.