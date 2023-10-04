loading…

Russian fighter jets thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to land in the Crimea region. Photo/REUTERS/Illustration

MOSCOW – Jet-jet tempur Russia has thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops trying to land on Cape Tarhankut, western Crimea. This was the announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday (4/10/2023).

“In the early hours of October 4, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terror attacks against facilities in Russia was thwarted,” the ministry said, according to the TASS news agency.

“In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft prevented the Ukrainian assault force, which was heading for Cape Tarhankut using a high-speed boat and three water scooters, from infiltrating the Crimean region,” the Russian Defense Ministry continued.

Separately, Russian air defense units detected and shot down 31 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Russia’s Belgorod governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that Russian air defense forces downed 19 drones in the border region.

“Between 01.00 and 02.00 today, our air defense system was activated in Belgorod and the districts of Belgorod and Korocha. According to preliminary data, it was a drone attack. A total of 19 drones have crashed. “Damage from falling debris is currently being assessed,” he said.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the efforts of its troops to enter the Crimea region and the attacks of dozens of drones on Russian territory.

(but)