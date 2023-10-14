loading…

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia warned of the potential for a major war. Photo/REUTERS

NEW YORK – Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia warned the Middle East is on the brink of a major war, as hostilities between Israel and Hamas have recently escalated.

The diplomat also condemned the “appalling” level of violence that has occurred in the region recently and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Speaking to the media after a closed meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday (10/13/2023), Nebenzia said, “The region is on the brink of a massive war and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.”

He noted, “Russia unequivocally condemns the killing of Israeli and Palestinian civilians. What happened on Israeli territory on October 7 is unacceptable.”

According to the Russian diplomat, “Responsibility for the wars taking place in the Middle East lies largely with the United States.”

Nebenzia accused Washington of “irresponsibly and selfishly” obstructing the work of the quartet of mediators consisting of the UN, US, European Union (EU) and Russia.

He claimed the US had attempted to monopolize the process and impose its own vision of peace on Palestine, but did not resolve the main causes of the conflict.

The diplomat also emphasized that Israel has long violated various UN resolutions, including by expanding its illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Nebenzia went on to emphasize that, although Israel “has the right to defend its citizens,” Russia views its latest tactics as tantamount to collective punishment against Palestinians, and is therefore unacceptable.