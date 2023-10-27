loading…

Russia said the deployment of 12 additional missile systems by the US would further destabilize the situation in the Middle East. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russia condemned the United States (US)’s move to deploy around 12 additional missile systems to the Middle East region when Israel-Hamas war it is feared that it will spread.

“The deployment of US air defense systems in the region will only further destabilize the situation,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a press conference in Moscow on Thursday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency, Friday (27/10/2023).

“Washington’s attempts to monopolize settlement in the Middle East, ignoring the true causes of the protracted conflict, have largely led to the current disastrous consequences,” Zakharova continued.

Last week, the US Department of Defense announced plans to send an undisclosed number of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot missile systems to the Middle East.

The two main reasons for deploying the additional missile systems are to help Israel’s defense and protect American troops in the Middle East.

The Department of Defense’s announcement came Saturday evening as the situation in the Middle East is critical due to concerns that the Israel-Hamas war will drag in other parties and spread to various parts of the region.

Meanwhile, a Wall Street Journal report said Israel had agreed to postpone its ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, Palestine, so that the US could deploy around 12 missile defense systems to the Middle East.

According to the newspaper, the deployment of the dozen missile systems is likely to be completed by the end of this week.

The report said the Pentagon is seeking to immediately send about 12 missile defense systems to locations where US troops are stationed — including Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — to protect them from missile and rocket attacks.

Zakharova said America’s move was a provocation when the situation in the Middle East was getting hotter.