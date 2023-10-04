loading…

Customs control zone at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport. Photo/Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov

MOSCOW – Russia will significantly increase visa fees for citizens of the European Union (EU) and several other European countries, according to the RBK business portal.

A government commission has approved the changes proposed by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu).

“In addition to the 27 EU members, the draft law lists Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland as countries affected by the move,” said RBK on Monday (2/10/2023).

Denmark, which is an EU member, was also given special mention. Moscow and Copenhagen signed an agreement to simplify the visa process in 2008, although bilateral relations have soured in recent years.

After Denmark reduced the number of entry visas issued to Russian citizens, the Russian consulate in Copenhagen stopped its visa operations in September.

Visa fees for citizens of the listed countries will increase from USD37-USD73 to USD50-USD300, depending on the type of entry permit, according to RBK.

Under the bill, Russia’s visa waiver program will no longer cover some categories of visitors from these countries.

This includes close relatives of Russian citizens, officials, students, athletes, people involved in scientific and cultural activities, and those traveling to Russia for humanitarian reasons such as medical treatment or attending funerals.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the measures would allow them to more than double revenue from visa issuance,” RBK said.