Russia’s newest camouflage grenade begins testing. Photo/frontierindia

MOSCOW – The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the National Guard Troops of the Federal Agency of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia) will test the latest integrated smoke grenade RDG-U.

This news was revealed by a source to Sputnik. “Various law enforcement agencies, including Rosgvardia and the FSB, are interested in the RDG-U integrated portable smoke grenades delivered to the Russian Army.

“These agencies are planning to carry out trial operations in their units,” said the source.

As Rostec State Corporation previously disclosed, RDG-U provides camouflage for personnel and equipment against guided missiles with infrared targeting and precision weapons with thermal imaging targeting systems.

RDG-U has the principle of combined action, namely, on the one hand, the composition of the product produces smoke to create a so-called instantaneous curtain in the air at the moment of explosion, and on the other hand, the grenade has smoke elements that make it possible to supply a smoke curtain for a long time.

Not only that, the grenade is capable of functioning between -50 to +55 degrees Celsius.

Anton Semenyako, interim general director of the company developing this weapon, the Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering, said, “RDG-U will allow the army to provide a smoke screen without the use of special equipment and specialists in the field of radiation, chemical and biological protection.

