Russia, yet another mysterious death. The 66-year-old president of Lukoil found dead

They continue “mysterious” deaths in Russiatenth death of a senior leader since the start of the war with Ukraine, even the third in the same company oil company, which has always been critical of the decision to Putin. Before 66-year-old Vladimir Nekrasov it was the turn of the then number one Ravil Maganov than in September last year flew out the window of a Moscow hospital. It will certainly be a coincidence – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – but being a manager at Lukoil, the largest private Russian oil company which has initially criticized the adventure in Ukraine, it does not prolong life. The disappearance of Deputy Science Minister Pyotr also raised doubts A cookwho was only 46 years old and who passed away after having felt ill while flying. Kucherenko had come out against the Special Operation.

The announcement made yesterday about the passing of Nekrasov – continues Il Corriere – it does not clarify whether the manager was already suffering from heart disease. Lukoil merely recalled her long career in her industry, fifty years in oil and gas. She started very young at 16, during the times of the Soviet Union. Even more unusual is the death of Aleksandr Subbotinmember of the board of directors of a Lukoil subsidiary, who in May 2022 was found dead in the house of one shaman in a town near Moscow. According to the story of those who were with him, he had gone there to recover from alcohol addiction. The shaman had them inoculated toad venom rather than healing him he killed him.

