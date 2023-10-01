loading…

KYIV – Military Russia launched 99 airstrikes, 8 missile attacks, and 40 drone attacks on Ukraine in the last day, which started on Saturday (30/9/2023).

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in its announcement on Facebook, Sunday (1/10/2023), said dozens of drones used by Moscow for its latest invasion were Iranian-made Shahed-136/131.

The General Staff said Ukrainian air defense assets and personnel destroyed 30 Shahed drones in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia oblasts.

As a result of this attack, several Ukrainian civilians were killed and injured. Private residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia continues to ignore international humanitarian law as it attacks civilian residential infrastructure and terrorizes civilians.

“Over the past day, 38 clashes took place. Russia launched 8 missile strikes and 99 air strikes and carried out 45 attacks from multiple launch systems against Ukrainian troop positions and civilian facilities in Ukraine,” wrote the General Staff on Facebook, as reported by Pravda.

Russian airstrikes were launched in the Chernihiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

About 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under Russian artillery fire.

The Russian military has not commented on its latest incursion into Ukrainian territory.

