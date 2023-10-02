loading…

Russia shot down 5 HIMARS rockets, an air-launched JDAM bomb, and 37 Ukrainian-fired drones, in a series of attacks on Sunday. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Air defense system Russia has shot down 5 HIMARS rockets, an air-launched JDAM bomb, and 37 Ukrainian-fired drones.

The attack by Kyiv troops will target Moscow troop positions in various regions in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea on Sunday.

“During the day, five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch system were intercepted, as well as a JDAM guided aerial bomb made in the United States,” said the Russian Defense Ministry, as quoted by the TASS news agency, Monday (2/10/2023).

“In addition, 37 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the residential areas of Kremennaya, Krivosheevka, Verkhnekamenka, Belogorivka of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Petrivske, Maryinka, Staromlynovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ocheretovatoe, Novofedorivka and Vishneve, Zaporizhzhia region,” the ministry continued.

In addition, the ministry said, Russian air defense systems intercepted two Ukrainian operational-tactical missiles; Grom-2, and its fragments fell in the Dzhankoy region of Crimea.

“On October 1, at approximately 13.00 Moscow time, the Kyiv regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack with two Grom-2 operational-tactical missiles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. The Ukrainian missile was detected and intercepted in the air by the air defense system on duty. Fragments of the fallen Ukrainian missile fell in the Dzhankoy district area,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head of Crimea, added that Russian air defense forces in Crimea shot down a Ukrainian S-200 missile over Dzhankoy.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the series of attacks.

