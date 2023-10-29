The Russian Defense Ministry said the army shot down 36 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula on Saturday. Local authorities in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia bordering the Black Sea said a fire broke out at an oil refinery on Sunday, but did not specify the cause. According to some local newspapers, the fire was caused by a drone attack, but there is also the possibility that the debris from a drone shot down by the Russian army sparked the flames.

In recent months, attacks or attempted attacks by Ukraine using drones to hit targets in Russia have become increasingly frequent. There have also been several attacks in Moscow, which are helping to change Russians’ perception of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Moscow is in fact over 800 kilometers away from the front line, and until a few months ago there was a widespread belief that it would not suffer any effects from the war, other than economic ones.