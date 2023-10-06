loading…

Russia begins to consider revoking the nuclear test ban treaty. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – Russia began considering removing the nuclear test ban treaty from the country’s constitution. This was revealed by a senior Russian politician.

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said parliament leaders would discuss withdrawing ratification of the treaty after President Vladimir Putin suggested the country could resume nuclear tests.

It was the first time in three decades that Putin suggested it was an effort to escalate his nuclear rhetoric.

“The situation in the world has changed,” Volodin said.

“Washington and Brussels have launched a war against our country,” he added.

“At the next meeting of the State Duma Council, we will definitely discuss the issue of revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” he continued as quoted from Sky News, Friday (6/10/2023).

Between 1945 and the 1996 agreement, more than 2,000 nuclear tests were carried out. Of that number, 1,032 were carried out by the United States (US) and 715 by the Soviet Union.

The resumption of nuclear tests by Russia, America or both would be destabilizing at a time when tensions between the two countries are high.