Russia orders its intelligence agency to eliminate military pilot Maxim Kuzminov who has defected to Ukraine. Photo/Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

MOSCOW – Intelligence officers Russia received orders to kill a military helicopter pilot who defected to Ukraine.

The defection of the pilot named Maxim Kuzminov has sparked anger among his colleagues, where Kuzminov is considered a traitor.

Russian media, Russia-1 and Agentsvo, reported that the Russian military intelligence agency, GRU, received orders to eliminate Kuzminov.

“Implementation is only a matter of time and intelligence sources say this crime has no expiration date,” said the media report, reported by Newsweek, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

In August, Ukrainian officials touted how Maxim Kuzminov landed the Russian Mi-8 helicopter he was captaining at a military air base in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

In a documentary shown on Ukrainian television entitled “Downed Russian Pilots”, he described how he contacted Kyiv intelligence officials first and they helped him carry out the daring mission, promising to get his family out of Russia safely.

Kuzminov was stationed in Russia’s eastern Primorye region as part of the 319th separate helicopter regiment.

He said in the interview that he had flown over Ukraine at low altitude in radio silence without the knowledge of his two co-pilots and called on other Russian military figures to reject the war.

Kuzminov called on other Russian military personnel to defect, saying; “What’s happening now is nothing but genocide against the Ukrainian people.”