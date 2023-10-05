loading…

Workers monitor a shipment of Russian nuclear fuel in Bangladesh. Photo/rosatom

DHAKA – Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom officially handed over uranium to Bangladeshi authorities for use as fuel for the country’s first nuclear power plant (NPP).

The nuclear power plant is being built by Russia in Ruppur, Pabna district, in western Bangladesh.

The first of the two 2,400 MW capacity Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is expected to become operational next year.

The nuclear power plant provides much-needed energy for a growing regional economic power.

With the handover of new nuclear fuel to Bangladeshi authorities on Thursday (5/10/2023), the country will become the 33rd user of nuclear fuel in the world.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Rafael Grossi addressed the historic ceremony virtually.

“Russia is not only building a nuclear power plant, we will provide assistance to our partners in Bangladesh throughout the nuclear project cycle,” said the Russian president.

This includes the obligation to provide long-term reactor fuel, maintenance of nuclear power plants, and management of used nuclear materials.

Putin also explained that Russia would train highly qualified personnel for Bangladesh’s nuclear industry.

“We basically not only created nuclear power plants, together with Bangladesh we created a whole nuclear industry, a peaceful atomic industry,” Putin stressed.