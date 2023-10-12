loading…

Russian military claims Israeli military instructors left Ukraine to fight war with Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Israeli soldiers and military instructors who were in Ukraine began returning home after Tel Aviv declared war with Hamas. This was the Russian military’s claim on Thursday (12/10/2023).

“We know from the analysis of the incident that a large number of fighters from the Israeli services and armed forces were on Ukrainian territory. Some were there as instructors, while others were directly involved in special operations squads, and all these fighters are now withdrawing and returning home,” deputy commander of the Russian 2nd Army Corps Apty Alaudinov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

“This will significantly affect the morale of Ukrainian soldiers,” he said.

He also predicted that Western arms shipments to Kyiv would decrease and the results would be visible within a month.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov accused Russia of supplying Hamas with infantry weapons they confiscated from Kyiv forces.

“We know for sure that the weapons seized from Ukraine were supplied by Russia to the Hamas group. “This is mostly infantry weaponry,” Budanov was quoted as saying by the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper.

“There is some information that something was sent to Hezbollah but at the moment, we don’t know for sure,” Budanov continued.

The Ukrainian official also stated that Russia had taught Hamas militants how to use FPV drones against armored equipment.

“No one except people who have experience in our theater of war can do this. Since we’re not here, it must be the Russians,” he said.

Hamas on Saturday launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel, breaking through its blockade of the Gaza Strip backed by a barrage of rockets. The spectacular attack that killed 1,200 people was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa.

Israel responded with a series of air strikes on Gaza after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war with Hamas. This war resulted in more than 1,000 Palestinians being killed and thousands more injured.

