Russia is upset after the UNSC failed to adopt a draft resolution for the Gaza crisis. Photo/REUTERS

NEW YORK – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday (16/10/2023) failed to adopt the resolution proposed by Russia for the Gaza crisis.

The resolution, which called for a ceasefire and condemned acts of violence against civilians in Gaza, failed to get a vote.

It was recorded that only four countries voted in support of the resolution, namely Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Gabon and Mozambique.

Four other countries refused, namely the United States (US), England, Japan and France. Meanwhile, six other countries abstained.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, was deeply disappointed by the failure of the UNSC to adopt the resolution.

“We are very concerned about the unprecedented humanitarian disaster in Gaza and the high risk of the conflict spreading,” he said, as quoted by the UN’s official website.

Nebenzia said that Western countries had obstructed the cessation of violence and humanitarian aid in Gaza simply because of ego and political interests.

Meanwhile, the US and Israel, which have rejected the proposed resolution, deny Russia’s accusations that the Zionist military caused the crisis in Gaza. Both countries argue that Russia has covered up and ignored Hamas in this violence.

The US Permanent Representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that her country could not support Russia’s draft resolution because it ignored Hamas terrorism and did not respect the victims.

“By failing to denounce Hamas, Russia is covering up a terrorist group that commits brutal acts against innocent civilians. “This is outrageous, hypocritical and indefensible,” he said.