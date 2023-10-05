Russia has withdrawn a large part of its naval fleet from its main base in Crimea, considered the main base on the Black Sea, following a series of attacks by the Ukrainian army that damaged the Russian army base in recent weeks and some of his boats.

Russia has moved three submarines, some missile frigates and other warships from the port of Sevastopol to other ports considered safer. The decision will have limited effects from a military point of view, given that the ships are still capable of launching attacks against civilian and military infrastructure in the area, but it nevertheless represents a victory for Ukrainian forces, whose counteroffensive is proceeding more slowly than expected .

Ukraine has stepped up attacks against Russia’s naval fleet following Russia’s decision to withdraw from the grain deal, which allowed Ukrainian ships to cross the Black Sea safely to export wheat and other grains despite the war. Following the withdrawal, announced last July, Russia threatened to intercept civilian ships headed for Ukraine and launched a series of attacks against Ukrainian ports and grain export infrastructure.