Palestinians inspect the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, October 26, 2023. Photo/AP/Mohammed Dahman

MOSCOW – A ceasefire and humanitarian program are needed in Gaza to save a population that has been blockaded without water, electricity and food.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed this in an interview with the Belarusian news agency BELTA on Saturday (28/10/2023).

According to the Russian official, “If the Gaza Strip is destroyed and its 2 million inhabitants are displaced, this will lead to a disaster for decades, even centuries.”

During the interview, Lavrov quoted UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as saying, “Hamas attacks do not happen in a vacuum” and warned of the need for a two-state solution.

The Russian foreign minister noted he had repeatedly told his Israeli counterparts that, “The unstable situation in the region will not calm down without the establishment of a Palestinian state through negotiations, and there will always be a threat to West Jerusalem from unstable Palestinian territories.”

Given the current situation in Gaza, according to Lavrov, direct talks between Palestine and Israel regarding a two-state solution are almost impossible.

“However, Moscow is sending a signal to Israel that a peaceful solution must be found rather than settling for the scorched earth strategy announced in Gaza,” he explained.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted, “The escalation of the Gaza conflict has sent a signal to the West that they must think not only about Ukraine, where they want to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, but also about how they can do so to ensure general security interests .”

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled Moscow’s position on the Gaza conflict that two independent sovereign states should be created based on a UN Security Council decision.