Russia is dodging US sanctions that seek to put cutting-edge chips out of its reach. During 2022, the country led by Vladimir Putin imported advanced integrated circuits of Western origin worth 2.5 billion dollars. This is at least what is advocated by the KSE Institute, a Ukrainian think tank linked to the kyiv School of Economics.

Its researchers have analyzed 58 pieces of Russian weaponry that the Ukrainian army has recovered on the battlefield. According to this institution, these weapons contain more than 1,000 components of foreign origin, and many are semiconductors manufactured using Western technologies. American analysts assure that Russia is receiving the chips it needs to develop its advanced weapons using parallel import routes that originate in China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and other related countries.

For the US and its allies, cutting off these secondary import routes is very difficult. China is a key player in Russia’s cutting-edge technology supply chain, and although Xi Jinping’s country is subject to even more aggressive sanctions than those of the nation led by Putin, tying him up is extremely complicated. So much, in fact, that Russia plans to develop no less than ten supercomputers equipped with NVIDIA H100 GPUs by 2030.

Ten Russian supercomputers with at least 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs each

The US Government has prohibited NVIDIA from selling its A100 and H100 chips, which are its most advanced GPUs for artificial intelligence, to Russia and China. In fact, this is nothing new. This sanction came into force many months ago, and, despite everything, these cutting-edge integrated circuits continue to arrive in these two countries. Otherwise, these GPUs would not be available in the Chinese underground market. And they can be obtained without difficulty. And, above all, Russia would not plan to do what it intends to achieve in the field of supercomputing.

Vladimir Putin and his acolytes are determined to obtain between 100,000 and 150,000 H100 GPUs from NVIDIA

And over the next seven years, Vladimir Putin and his acolytes are determined to obtain between 100,000 and 150,000 H100 GPUs from NVIDIA in order to fine-tune up to ten supercomputers which will presumably have an approximate computing capacity of 450 TFLOPS FP64. If so, they will be extraordinarily powerful, although not the most capable on the planet. In fact, the Israel-1 supercomputer for artificial intelligence will have, according to NVIDIA, a power of no less than eight exaflops (this figure is equivalent to eight trillion floating point operations per second).

It is evident that Russia does not want to be left behind either in the field of supercomputers or in that of quantum computers. These machines will play a crucial role in the technological development of the great powers in the medium term. In fact, supercomputers are already crucial today, and quantum computers will most likely be crucial too when equipped with an effective error correction system.

Russia may not be able to manufacture the ten supercomputers it plans to build (from the outside its purpose seems like bravado), but it is going to be very difficult for the US and its allies. prevent it from continuing to strengthen with cutting-edge semiconductors of Western origin in a world in which parallel markets are rampant.

Cover Image: Lenovo

More information: Tom’s Hardware

