Many of the large companies that are betting on the development of quantum computers are American. IBM, Google, Intel, Honeywell or IonQ are, but many other countries are not missing the opportunity to claim their place in a future in which presumably These machines will have a primary role. Canada, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, China and South Korea are some of them. And Spain. Yes, also Spain.

Surprisingly, the country that until now has kept a low profile in everything that has to do with the development of quantum computers is Russia. However, the fact that we hardly have any news about its strategy in this area does not mean at all that it is not dedicating a portion of its resources to the development of these machines. Especially given the undoubted significance that they will have with a very high probability in the future.

Russia is not going to let this train escape

Before moving forward, it is worth stopping for a moment to make a small aside. In June 2021 I had the opportunity to interview Ignacio Cirac, a Spanish physicist who, together with the Austrian physicist Peter Zoller, is the founding father of quantum computing. During our conversation he constantly referred to these machines as ‘quantum computer prototypes’. Ignacio is a prudent scientist, and his way of designating these equipment responds to an indisputable fact: those currently available are not immune to errors.

The Russian Government has created a National Quantum Laboratory that will support not only universities and research institutions, but also large corporations and start-ups.

The problem is that most researchers believe that in order for us to use quantum computers to solve truly significant challenges, they will need to be equipped with the ability to correct their own mistakes. Some of the applications for which scientists hope to use these machines are the design of new drugs, new materials, cryptography, quantum communications or artificial intelligence. And the good news is that some experts say that we are already close to correcting errors with the tips of our fingers. Hopefully it will be like that.

Let’s go back to Russia. Despite the relative opacity that this country is showing in everything that has to do with quantum technologies, we have clues that clearly reflect its effort to prevent China, and, above all, Western countries led by the United States, from prevail in this area. In 2020 the Russian Government decided to invest 700 million euros in the development of quantum technologies, and has also confirmed the creation of a National Quantum Laboratory that will support not only universities and research institutions, but also large corporations and start-ups.

However, we know something more about the plans of the Administration led by Vladimir Putin. The Sberbank bank, which is the largest in Russia and is controlled by the Government, has prepared a report together with the research institutes VNIIA and AIRI (the latter is specialized in artificial intelligence) in which these institutions explain the reasons why Quantum computers are of great importance from an economic and strategic point of view. The interesting thing is not what it says (we can intuit it); It is what makes it official. Russia is not going to miss the opportunity to compete with the US-led alliance in the playing field of quantum computers.

Cover image: IBM

More information: The Quantum Insider

In Xataka: the US is going to take the technological war with China to another scenario: that of quantum computers