Russia destroys 2 Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets supplied by NATO countries. Photo/Polish Armed Forces

MOSCOW – Russia destroyed two MiG-29 fighter jets provided by NATO countries; Poland, to Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said both planes were destroyed in attacks on the night of September 29.

The two MiG-29 fighter jets were attacked while parking at the Kulbakino airfield in the Mykolaiv region.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the two MiG-29s had undergone modifications to allow the deployment of Western missiles.

“The Russian Air Force destroyed five Ukrainian Air Force warplanes in a week. “In the territory of the Toretskoe Donetsk People’s Republic, a Ukrainian attack aircraft was shot down by a Su-25,” the ministry said, as quoted by the EurAsian Times, Sunday (1/10/2023).

“At the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnipropetrovsk region, two MiG-29 fighters of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed. In addition, on the evening of September 29, two more MiG-29 fighters delivered from Poland, modernized for Western missile weapons, were destroyed in Kulbakino airfield in the Mykolaiv region,” the ministry added.

However, Moscow did not reveal whether the destruction of the two MiG-29s supplied by Poland was carried out using drones or missiles.

The claims made by Russia come just days after Moscow publicly shared videos depicting the impact of Russian explosive-laden drone attacks targeting Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter planes in two separate incidents.

The previous attack on MiG aircraft occurred at Dolgintsevo and was thought to have been carried out by a newly introduced version of the Lancet drone.