Ukrainian and Russian troops engage in heavy fighting in Bakhmut. Russia reportedly deployed more than 10,000 troops. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – Russia has deployed more than 10,000 soldiers to Bakhmut and engaged in fierce battles with Ukrainian forces.

Moscow’s massive army deployment was accompanied by tanks, motorized rifle and landing regiments.

“Regarding Bakhmut, (Russia) has concentrated a large force there—more than 10,000 personnel. “Heavy fighting is taking place there,” said Ilia Yevlash, spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern group of forces, as quoted by the Ukrinform news agency, Monday (2/10/2023).

He added that there were no signs of Russian troops leaving the city as they were guarding tanks, motorized rifles and landing regiments there.

“In general, heavy fighting is taking place in the eastern part of the country; the situation is tense, but controlled by the Ukrainian defenders,” Yevlash said.

According to the Ukrainian military, in the direction towards Tavria, 250 Russian soldiers were killed and wounded. They also lost 20 units of military equipment.

“The combat work of the (Ukrainian) defense forces continues in the direction of Tavria. In total, over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 23 times and launched 717 attacks, 23 airstrikes,” said General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the operational and strategic forces group Tavria on Telegram.

“Artillery units of the defense troops of the Tavria direction carried out 1,236 firing missions during the day. Over the last day (Russians) lost 248 people. Twenty units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, in particular 1 tank, 3 combat armored vehicles, 8 artillery and mortar systems, 1 system anti-tank, 4 UAVs, 3 vehicles and 3 ammunition depots,” he explained.

The Russian military has not confirmed its military version of the battlefield conditions, including losses as stated by the Ukrainian military.

