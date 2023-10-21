loading…

MOSCOW – Dipolat top Russia Sergey Lavrov, dismissed the claims United States of America (US) that North Korea (North Korea) sent ammunition to Moscow. He said Washington had failed to prove the allegations.

Russian state television broadcast Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s comments on Friday. Lavrov made a two-day trip to Pyongyang this week to discuss ways to improve relations between the two countries following a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

The White House said last week that North Korea had sent more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and weapons to Russia. They released images showing the containers being loaded onto a Russian-flagged ship before being moved by train to southwest Russia.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US believes Kim wants advanced Russian weapons technology in return for munitions to boost North Korea’s military and nuclear programs.

Lavrov scoffed at the US claims, saying: “America continues to accuse everyone.”

“I am not commenting on these rumors,” he added as quoted by Channel News Asia, Saturday (21/10/2023).

Since last year, the US has accused North Korea of ​​providing ammunition, artillery shells and rockets to Russia for fighting in Ukraine. North Korea firmly denies it sends weapons to Russia.

South Korean (South Korean) officials also voiced similar accusations, saying that weapons provided by North Korea had been used in Ukraine.

When Kim Jong-un visited Russia for six days last month, a trip that included meetings with Putin, Russian and North Korean officials said improving defense ties between the two countries had been discussed but they did not reveal any specific steps.