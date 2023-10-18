loading…

Russia calls the Israeli air attack on the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza which killed more than 500 people a war crime. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed al-Masri

MOSCOW – The Russian government called the attack Israel against the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, as a war crime. The attack on Tuesday night killed more than 500 people.

“The horrific attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip is a clear war crime,” said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday (18/10/2023) morning on Telegram.

Medvedev then blamed the United States.

“Ultimate responsibility lies with those who cynically make money from wars in different countries and continents. Who thoughtlessly distributed huge amounts of money to buy weapons, burdening their military-industrial complex. Who falsely proclaim their global mission to protect the democratic values ​​of the United States,” he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized US policy in responding to Israel’s attack on the hospital.

“I follow the news from the Middle East with horror and remember the thesis repeatedly voiced by former US President Barack Obama that thanks to American policies, the world has become safer. Now we all see how much impact it has had,” Zakharova said on Telegram.

The spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qudra, told Anadolu that more than 500 people were killed in Israeli air strikes on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

Video footage uploaded on social media showed bodies strewn across the hospital grounds.

According to reports by Anadolu journalists, thousands of Palestinians were in the hospital when the building was bombarded.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said he was “angry and deeply saddened” by the devastating attack on the Baptist al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza. However, he did not explicitly blame Israel for the attack.

“The United States firmly supports the protection of civilian lives during conflict,” he said.

“And we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocent people who were killed or injured in this tragedy,” he said, as quoted by the New York Times.

(but)