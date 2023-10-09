loading…

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. Photo/Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the United States (US) for trying to monopolize all mediation efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“Instead of working with the League of Arab States (LAS), America is trying to monopolize mediation efforts and divert dialogue between Palestine and Israel away from a political settlement, away from the creation of a Palestinian state, and replacing the implementation of UN Security Council decisions with talks to ease socio-economic problems of the Palestinian population, about establishing some kind of sustainable contact between Palestine and Israel to guarantee daily security on the ground,” Lavrov told reporters after meeting Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Monday (9/10/2023).

Gheit said that the current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was the result of the failure of both parties to implement UN Security Council resolutions.

Lavrov added that apart from stopping the current bloodshed, the Palestinian issue must be studied and understood.

“And we need not only to immediately stop the fighting, solve the problems of civilians, who, in large numbers, are victims of the current situation, but also focus on the reasons why a solution to the Palestinian problem has not been achieved. “This has not been discovered for decades, despite direct, clear and unambiguous decisions of the UN Security Council,” Lavrov said in talks with Gheit.

The head of the Arab League, in turn, called for an immediate ceasefire to the current Israeli-Palestinian clashes.

Russia Fears Possible Escalation in the Middle East

The situation between Israel and Palestine requires a peaceful resolution as soon as possible, as further violence risks getting out of control, and is dangerous for the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Moscow is concerned about the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the official said, adding the situation had the potential to escalate further.

“We are very concerned, we believe this situation needs to be immediately returned to a peaceful path, because the continuation of this round of violence certainly risks further escalation, and escalation of the conflict. This poses a great danger to countries in the region, so we are very concerned,” Peskov told reporters.

Russia maintains communication with Palestinian authorities, as many Russians live there, according to the spokesman.