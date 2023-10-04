loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two countries clashed because Russia raised the price of electricity supplies to China. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russia and China, viewed by the West as both allies, are on the fringes.

This happened because the Russian energy holding company, Inter RAO, raised the price of electricity supplies to China, but Beijing rejected the price increase. As a result, Inter RAQ began to limit electricity supplies to China.

This dispute stems from China which is facing severe electricity problems due to drought and limitations in increasing domestic coal production. Meanwhile Russia is trying to offset a slump in its currency, which has hurt export earnings.

According to a Newsweek report, Wednesday (4/10/2023), China showed a “stubborn” approach to negotiations at Russia’s request and that Beijing was in a strong bargaining position.

Western sanctions against Russia, which followed Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, have forced Russia to turn to other trade markets, and Russia has categorized these countries as “friendly” and “unfriendly”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has championed a new world order and praised Moscow’s strong ties with Beijing during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow in March.

Outside of the Eurasian Economic Union and other former Soviet states led by Moscow, China was the largest market for Russia’s electricity exports in 2022, receiving a record 4.7 billion kWh (kilo watt/hour) of electricity receipts. This is data from a report by the Russian news agency, TASS.

Inter RAO said that new export duties that came into effect on October 1 would mean a 7 percent increase in electricity prices for customers in China, as well as in Mongolia, Azerbaijan and Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia.

Moscow announced in September that these export duties would be tied to the ruble exchange rate on certain goods at between 4 percent and 7 percent, if the ruble was worth less than 80 to the United States dollar.