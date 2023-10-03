loading…

Russia is allegedly preparing to test the Burevestnik or SSC-X-9 Skyfall nuclear-powered missile. Photo/New York Times

MOSCOW – Satellite imagery and flight data show that Russia allegedly preparing to test it nuclear-powered cruise missile —or perhaps just tested it—with a theoretical range of thousands of miles.

The movements of aircraft and vehicles on and near bases in Russia’s Arctic region are consistent with preparations being made for tests of a missile known as Burevestnik or SSC-X-9 Skyfall in 2017 and 2018.

United States (US) surveillance aircraft have also been tracked near the region over the past two weeks, and aviation alerts have warned pilots to avoid nearby airspace.

Russia previously conducted 13 tests of the SSC-X-9 Skyfall missile between 2017 and 2019, all of which were unsuccessful, according to a report from the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a non-profit group focused on arms control.

A failed 2019 test had fatal consequences, with a missile that fell into the sea exploding during a retrieval attempt and killing seven people.

“This is exotic—dangerous in the testing and development stages,” said Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, as reported by the New York Times, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Whether Burevestnik has been tested again since 2019 remains unclear. “But even if the launch was successful, the missile would still take years to deploy operationally,” Kimball said.

In previous tests, the missile failed to fly anywhere near its designed range, estimated at around 14,000 miles. US officials assessed that during the most successful test flight, which lasted just over two minutes, the missile flew 22 miles before falling into the ocean.

In another test, the missile’s nuclear reactor failed to activate, causing the missile to crash just a few miles from the launch site. For the test to be successful, the missile’s nuclear reactor would need to be launched in flight, so the missile could cover more ground.