Since the precise moment in which George Russell committed impediment against Charles Leclerc during the Sprint Shootout of the United States Grand Prix which took place in the Italian evening today, doubts about a possible penalty against the Mercedes driver have been almost nil.

Now, however, these doubts have been definitively swept away. The race commissioners of the United States Grand Prix issued a statement announcing the penalty imposed on the 25-year-old Mercedes driver.

George Russell has received a 3 place grid penalty for the Sprint Race which will take place at midnight today. Russell committed the infringement during Sprint qualifying, so the penalty will have to be served in a Sprint Race.

“3 penalty positions for the next Sprint or race in which the driver will participate”, reads the official press release, number 30 published at 2.35pm local time. Therefore, barring any last-minute unforeseen events, Russell will not start from the eighth spot on the grid, but from the 11th.

This will allow Alexander Albon, Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo to recover a position on the grid by starting eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

Russell breached Article 37.5 of the FIA ​​Formula 1 Sporting Code by proceeding too slowly and off course in the final two corners of the track, just before setting out for his flying lap. Leclerc was coming quickly behind him.

Mercedes did not inform Russell of Leclerc’s arrival, nor did the Briton respect the correct lines as he proceeded slowly. Precisely for this reason, in the absence of communication from the team, it should have been Russell who made sure not to unnecessarily block any cars behind him.

Not the best way for Mercedes to approach the short race in Austin. The Brackley team is fighting with Ferrari for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship and, although it is ahead by 28 points, it is necessary to bring home as many points as possible to succeed. A good opportunity for Ferrari to reduce the gap ahead of tomorrow’s race.

