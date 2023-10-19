Suara.com – Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI) Perry Warjiyo responded to the weakening of the rupiah currency which almost reached IDR 16,000. Perry argued that currently the position of the United States (US) dollar is very strong, causing the Garuda currency to be helpless.

“The strong US dollar causes weakening pressure on various world currencies, including the rupiah exchange rate. Compared to the end of 2022, the US dollar exchange rate index against major currencies on October 18 2023 was recorded at a high level of 106.21 or strengthened 2.6% year to date compared to the end of 2022,” said Perry in a press conference, Thursday (19/10/2023).

Currently, Perry said, the strong US dollar is almost putting pressure on all world currencies, such as the Japanese yen, Australian dollar and Philippine peso.

“The very strong US dollar is putting pressure on the depreciation of almost all world currencies, such as the Japanese yen, Australian dollar and euro which have weakened respectively 12.44%, 6.61% and 1.4% year to date. ” he explained.

Apart from that, the US dollar also knocked out a number of Asian regional currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht and Philippine peso, which were respectively 7.23%, 4.64% and 1.735% year to date.

However, Perry said the weakening of the rupiah against the US dollar was better than other currencies. The Rupiah weakened 1.03% in the current year (year to date/ytd) against the US dollar.

“In the same period, with the stabilization steps taken by BI, the rupiah exchange rate depreciated 1.03% year to date, relatively better than the depreciation of the currencies of a number of countries in the region and globally,” he said.

At the close of today, the rupiah exchange rate had weakened by 130 points, the rupiah currency closed down 85 points or 0.54 percent to Rp. 15,815 per US dollar.

