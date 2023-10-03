Suara.com – Chairman of the Nasdem Party, Surya Paloh, has ordered the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) to return to his homeland. Lastly, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul was in Italy.

NasDem Party General Treasurer Ahmad Sahroni explained that after arriving in Indonesia the Minister of Agriculture was asked to go directly to Surya Paloh.

“The General Chairperson’s order is to immediately return to Indonesia. After returning, the Minister of Agriculture will first meet the General Chairperson,” said Sahroni in his statement to Suara.com, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Sahroni said SYL was having other activities abroad, so it had not returned to Indonesia. However, it is certain that Syahrul Yasin will return to Indonesia on October 5 2023.

“The Minister of Agriculture has other activities which are already scheduled. But the Minister of Agriculture will enter Indonesia on October 5,” he said.

Reported Missing

Previously, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo was reported to have ‘disappeared’ as if swallowed by the earth after he was involved in a corruption case which is currently being investigated by the KPK.

The latest news shows that the Minister of Agriculture, SYL, as he is familiarly known, will return to Indonesia after his visit from Rome, Italy.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture (Wamentan) Harvick Hasnul Qolbi did not even know the whereabouts of his colleague.

“To this day, we are still looking for the minister’s whereabouts. Until now there has been no news of the minister’s whereabouts,” said Harvick at the State Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Harvick himself was present at the State Palace to represent Minister of Agriculture SYL following a meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding El Nino or the long dry season.

He said the last time he met Syahrul was while on a working visit to Spain and Italy. After returning to Indonesia, he admitted that he had not received the slightest news from Syahrul.

“We don’t know yet where we are in last place. Not yet,” said Harvick.

Regarding the position of Minister of Agriculture which appears to be vacant, Harvick said he received directions from Jokowi to carry out the main duties and functions of the minister temporarily.

“Automatically, because I am an official in the same box as the Minister, let alone both being appointed by the president, of course filling vacancies, especially those regarding policy and strategic policy decisions, certainly doesn’t have to stop,” he said.