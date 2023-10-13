Roma’s Portuguese goalkeeper had a dispute regarding some real estate properties in his country

Good news for Rui Patricio: the Municipality of Leiria has issued a ruling ordering the demolition of the swimming pool at the center of a legal dispute between the Roma goalkeeper and a neighbour. In recent months, in fact, a doctor is said to have illegally built a swimming pool adjacent to apartments owned by the footballer in a building in Leiria. Not being able to get to the bottom of the situation, the Portuguese extreme defender decided to take his neighbor to court, suing him for damages: the two apartments, in fact, had been rented, but the tenants were soon forced to abandon the two homes because – as demonstrated by a law firm – there was a risk of a collapse.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

October 12, 2023 (modified October 12, 2023 | 7:31 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED